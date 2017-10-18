Johnston City PD looking to identify armed robbery suspect

Johnston City Police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

Johnston City Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Casey's General Store on Monday, October 16.

At 10:32 p.m. a male suspect pointed a black gun at store clerks and demanded money inside the store.

After the clerks handed over the money, the suspect left on foot.

The suspect is described as a man, 5'5" tall, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans with rips, white shoes, and a black sock cap and bandana over his face.

He was also carrying an olive colored backpack.

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, please contact the Johnston City Police Department at 618-983-5888.

