Suspect in custody after 'active threat' at University of Missouri

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Columbia, Missouri have confirmed that the alleged suicidal woman who was reportedly walking around campus with a handgun is in custody.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said the woman never planned to hurt anyone.

An acquaintance of the woman reportedly called police to say she was suicidal and had access to a gun.

Investigators reported she was in custody just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. She was unarmed when officers found her.

Police later recovered a firearm that they believe the woman discarded before she was found.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

