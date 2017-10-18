3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
(Source: Raycom Media)
By JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) - A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.
Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.
The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
