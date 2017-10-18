Jackson Recycling Center beginning Fall and Winter seasons

Jackson Recycling will begin operation for the Fall and Winter season on November 4.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be closed on Holidays. This schedule will run through March 2018.

The center, located at 508 Eastview Court, will accept the following items:

cardboard

newspaper

magazines

office paper

junk mail

grocery bags

clear glass

green glass

brown glass

all plastic containers

aluminum

tin and steel cans

batteries

electronic waste

For more info please contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300. You could also go online at jacksonmo.org or facebook.com/JacksonMO.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.