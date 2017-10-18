Jackson Recycling Center beginning Fall and Winter seasons - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Recycling Center beginning Fall and Winter seasons

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
(Source; Pixabay)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Jackson Recycling will begin operation for the Fall and Winter season on November 4.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be closed on Holidays. This schedule will run through March 2018.

The center, located at 508 Eastview Court, will accept the following items:

  • cardboard
  • newspaper
  • magazines
  • office paper 
  • junk mail
  • grocery bags 
  • clear glass
  • green glass 
  • brown glass
  • all plastic containers 
  • aluminum
  • tin and steel cans 
  • batteries 
  • electronic waste

For more info please contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300. You could also go online at jacksonmo.org or facebook.com/JacksonMO.

