Cape Girardeau Council recognizes firefighters

Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau, Missouri Fire Department were recently recognized after being deployed to Texas to help with the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, firefighters attended the Oct. 16 City Council meeting to talk about their involvement in the recovery efforts.

The members were deployed from August 30 to September 5 as part of the HSRT Technical Rescue Team.

According to the City, they were part of a 27-person strike team with team members from the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department and Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

The City says the team searched 450 homes and rescued 19 people and two pets.

