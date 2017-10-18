Auxiliary bishop from Illinois to lead diocese in Indiana - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Auxiliary bishop from Illinois to lead diocese in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Pope Francis has appointed an auxiliary bishop currently serving in Illinois as the next bishop for the Diocese of Evansville in southwestern Indiana.

The installation of Bishop Joseph M. Siegel is planned Dec. 15. The Diocese of Joliet, Illinois' Bishop Daniel Conlon says in a statement that Siegel has shared his "many gifts and talents" as a priest and bishop in Illinois and he'll "be an effective and loving pastor in Evansville."

Siegel's biography on the Diocese of Joliet's website says he studied at Joliet Junior College and completed his college education at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana. He was then sent to the North American College in Rome for his theological studies.

He was ordained a priest in 1988. He'll succeed Charles Thompson, who became Indianapolis' archbishop this summer.

