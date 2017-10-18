Auxiliary bishop from Illinois to lead diocese in Indiana

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker.
As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.
Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25 to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.
