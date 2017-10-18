First Alert: warming trend continues

Wednesday afternoon is bringing lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures than Tuesday.

Grant Dade says the trend will continue through the rest of the work week.

If you like it warmer than that, then this First Alert is for you: some areas will top out in the 80s on Thursday.

Highs will reach the upper 70s in most areas with a few of our western counties surpassing 80 degrees.

Grant says he's still watching for shower and thunderstorms chances late Saturday into Sunday. It will cool down again by the beginning of next week.

