5 things to know Oct. 18

You'll want to grab a jacket when you head out the door, but Laura Wibbenmeyer says you won't need it long. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning, but we'll hit the 70s by this afternoon. And don't forget your sunglasses! The sun will be shining bright today. This is your First Alert that rain is likely this weekend.

Preparing for deployment: The 661st Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team, based in Sparta, Illinois, will soon deploy to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Missing woman found safe: An endangered silver advisory has been canceled after a missing Caruthersville woman was found safe.

Exploding ammunition in deadly fire: A World War II veteran was found dead after a fire broke out at a home in Cahokia, Illinois overnight. As firefighters tried entering the house, Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins said ammunition began firing off inside, forcing fire crews to back off.

Manhunt for armed, dangerous escaped inmates continues: William Carter, 27, of Kennett and Joseph Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie escaped during the early morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 15. Officers have searched on the ground, from the air, and on the water.

Controversy over honoring fallen soldiers: President Donald Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger. And some say it's turned into a political issue as the president 'picked a political fight over who's done better to honor the war dead and their families.'

