FOUND SAFE: Missing Caruthersville woman located

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Ruth Beals (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) Ruth Beals (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A missing woman from Caruthersville, Missouri has been found safe in Sikeston, Mo.

An endangered silver advisory was issued for the state of Missouri after Ruth Beals, 69, was reported missing. That advisory has since been cancelled.

According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, Beals was located in Sikeston.

Beals is an insulin dependent diabetic who has reportedly had some recent mental issues.

She went missing on Sunday evening, Oct. 15.

