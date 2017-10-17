Gov. Rauner releases 2016 tax returns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Rauner releases 2016 tax returns

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner released his 2016 federal and state 1040s on October 17. These reflect income and tax rates, while detailing the Rauner family’s charitable and community giving last year.

The Rauners paid more than $22.9 million in federal and state taxes on federal taxable income of $73 million and state taxable income of $91 million. Their federal effective tax rate on income was 26.59 percent.

In addition, the Rauners and their family foundation made charitable contributions totaling more than $6.6 million.

Rauner 2016 Tax Summary:

  • Total Income on Federal Return: $90,707,917
  • Adjusted Gross Income on Federal Return: $90,441,458
  • Taxable Income on Federal Return: $73,347,568
  • Federal Income Taxes Paid: $19,504,022
  • Federal Effective Tax Rate on Taxable Income: 26.6 percent
  • Federal Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Gross Income: 21.5 percent
  • Illinois Taxable Income on State Return: $91,354,858
  • Illinois Income Taxes Paid: $3,248,605

