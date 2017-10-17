Poplar Bluff Middle School rolls out new electronic child check out system

“If there’s someone who is not authorized who is trying to pick them up, then the person clicks another button, and that alerts the administration." (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

For kids at Poplar Bluff Middle School how they get picked up is getting an upgrade.

Administrators say it's not only easier, but it's safer too.

When the car line outside of school is as long as theirs it’s hard for kids to know where to go.

“It’s just safer for them to be inside the building," said Poplar Bluff Middle School Principal Brad Owings.

Owings says their new system called KIDaccount, which rolled out this week, not only keeps kids off the street, but makes sure they know where to go.

“It’s really disconcerting to get a phone call at say 4 o’clock and say, ‘My kid didn’t get off the bus, or my kid didn’t make it home.’ So, if somebody calls me and says I don’t know where my kid is – I can say using this system that I know they got off with so and so," Principal Owings said.

The program is a total upgrade from their old paper and pen system.

Secretary Taylor Armes hates looking at her old notepad.

“I want to burn it. I think I might do that," Armes said.

Now she can update students end of the day plans through the cloud.

“It has been a piece of mind knowing that they have a direct line from the office, from their parent, that they know how they’re getting home that day.”

The way KIDaccount works is each kid gets a card. It’s got their name and a bar code on the back. So, when the parent comes to pick them up in the car line – all they have to do is scan it, and it lets them know if they’re an approved parent to pick that child up.

Students wait in a classroom where they are able to see their names on the board, and are notified when their parent is there to pick them up.

“If there’s someone who is not authorized who is trying to pick them up, then the person clicks another button, and that alerts the administration and the security officer that, ‘hey, we’ve got something funny going on and we may need your assistance," Armes said.

Something grandmother Pat Leiner loves.

“It protects the child. Just anyone could come pick up a child, and this way, they know who is picking the child up by the card," Leiner said.

Because more than anything – parents and administrators alike – they want to make sure kids get home safe.

According to Keith Petty, The CEO of KIDaccount, about ten percent of schools use a system like theirs in Missouri.

This includes schools in Cape Girardeau and Waynesville.

