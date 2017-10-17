IL teen driver deaths cut in half over past decade - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL teen driver deaths cut in half over past decade

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the number of drivers between the age of 16 and 19 getting into fatal car accidents has dropped by 51 percent over the past 10 years.

In 2016, there were only 76 deaths in this category. 

Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White said the state's Graduated Drivers License Program is the reason why. He is joined by many drivers education instructors in the state, like Kim Wheeler, who teaches the course at Carbondale Community High School.

"I think through education in the school system tied in with the GDL has played a huge part in that," Wheeler said in regard to the lowering number of teen motor fatalities.

The GDL is a program in which new drivers must complete specific requirements in three different phases between the ages of 15 and 21. An example of requirements would be parents logging the hours their children are practicing driving. Teen drivers have to reach 50 hours in the first phase.

Wheeler said as these new drivers make progress they are given more privileges like being able to have a single friend riding as a passenger in the car. Family members are excluded from rules like these.

Wheeler thinks the most important part of the program is teen drivers being required to take a driver's education course by the time they are 18.

She also said that since the program has been in place for a decade now, there are more adults practicing safe driving habits. She said this provides a good example for teenage drivers to follow, making them safer on the road. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly