Tips to keep your little ones safe this Halloween

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Halloween is almost here and police are urging parents to keep their little ones safe while trick-or-treating.

Brian Schaffer with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said keeping your tiny monsters in safe costumes is a key step in making sure they stay out of harms way on Halloween.

"We have always urged parents to have a flashlight or a glow stick attached to the child, that way you've got visibility," Schaffer said. "For the kids safety for tripping concerns, make sure the costumes, if you make them they're not the long flowing billowy type that can cause them to trip. Make sure if they have a mask on that the holes are big enough around their eyes so they can see out easily."

People are asked to keep these things in mind in order to have a happy Halloween.

