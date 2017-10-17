3 vehicles involved in crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 vehicles involved in crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Police were at the scene of a crash just before 3 p.m. in Williamson County, Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The sheriff's office said there was a crash on Interstate 57. It happened near the 46 mile marker.

This is near the weigh station. Witnesses say it happened in the left-hand lane.

According to the Illinois State Police three vehicles were involved.

  • A 2016 Volvo Truck Tractor pulling a trailer was driven by Luna Guillermo, 32, from Denton, Texas.
  • A 2007 Volvo Truck Tractor pulling a trailer was driven by Ismet Kulovac, 30, of Des Moines, Iowa.
  • A 2016 Freightliner Truck Tractor pulling a trailor was driven by Tristan Freeman, 30, of Sommerville, Tennessee.

Police said all three vehicles were traveling northbound on the roadway. Kulovac was traveling in the right lane and Freeman was traveling next to Kulovac's vehicle in the left lane. Guillermo was traveling directly behind Kulovac.

Kulovac and Freeman began to slow down for stopped traffic ahead of them, as they approached the one lane construction zone. Guillermo however, failed to stop in time and struck the rear trailers of both Kulovac and Freeman's vehicles.

Kulovac and Freeman's vehicles sustained major damages and were towed from the scene. Guillermo's vehicle sustained minor trailer damage and was driven from the scene.

Guillermo was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Kulovac and Freeman were uninjured.

Guillermo was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident and following too closely.

