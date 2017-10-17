IL man arrested after allegedly driving truck through garage door, into ditch

A reported break in at a home in Benton, Illinois lead to the arrest of a West Frankfort, Illinois man early Tuesday morning on October 17.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriffs Department were told that a resident was awakened by a noise inside his home which he determined was an intruder.

The caller said the person left the inside of the home and went into the attached garage and entered the home owner's 2010 Chevrolet Pick-Up truck and drove it through the garage door.

The intruder was later identified as Jacob M. Gaskin, 21, of West Frankfort.

Officials later found the stolen truck in a ditch about one mile from the residence with Gaskin still on the scene with minor injuries from the crash.

Details from an investigation showed that Gaskin crashed a vehicle he had been driving near the residence that was burglarized. He then broke into the closest residence and stole the truck.

Gaskin was transported to an area hospital to be treated. He was then transported to the Franklin County Jail.

Gaskin was charged with residential burglary theft over $10,000, felony criminal damage to property, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. His bond has been set at $75,000.

