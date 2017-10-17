IL man arrested after allegedly driving truck through garage doo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL man arrested after allegedly driving truck through garage door, into ditch

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Jacob Gaskin (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) Jacob Gaskin (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
Jacob Gaskin (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) Jacob Gaskin (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

A reported break in at a home in Benton, Illinois lead to the arrest of a West Frankfort, Illinois man early Tuesday morning on October 17.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriffs Department were told that a resident was awakened by a noise inside his home which he determined was an intruder.

The caller said the person left the inside of the home and went into the attached garage and entered the home owner's 2010 Chevrolet Pick-Up truck and drove it through the garage door.

The intruder was later identified as Jacob M. Gaskin, 21, of West Frankfort. 

Officials later found the stolen truck in a ditch about one mile from the residence with Gaskin still on the scene with minor injuries from the crash. 

Details from an investigation showed that Gaskin crashed a vehicle he had been driving near the residence that was burglarized. He then broke into the closest residence and stole the truck.

Gaskin was transported to an area hospital to be treated. He was then transported to the Franklin County Jail.

Gaskin was charged with residential burglary theft over $10,000, felony criminal damage to property, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly