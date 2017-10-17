Man wanted in Sikeston, MO on warrant now in custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man wanted in Sikeston, MO on warrant now in custody

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Milton Napoleon Porter (Source: Sikeston DPS) Milton Napoleon Porter (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston, Missouri Department of Public Safety says a man wanted on an arrest warrant was found on Tuesday, October 17.

DPS offered a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. He is now in the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

According to DPS, Milton Napoleon Porter, 34, frequented Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Cairo, Illinois.

Police said Porter has an arrest warrant through Scott County for stealing with a $1,000 cash or surety bond. Police also said he is a person of interest in other thefts in the area.

