SCORES: Heartland Football Friday Week 11

Our Heartland Football Friday featured games of the week for Oct. 20.

Sikeston 14 at Cape Central: 49 - FINAL

St. Pius X: 20 at Charleston: 60 - FINAL

St. Vincent: 27 at Chaffee:39 - FINAL

Kelly: 8 at Malden: 56 - FINAL

- Scott City: 15 at Portageville: 50 - FINAL

Fredericktown: 27 at Kennett: 70 - FINAL

Crystal City: 0 at Hayti: 58 - FINAL

Benton: 28 at Anna-Jonesboro: 62 - FINAL

Harrisburg: 22 at Carbondale:32- FINAL

