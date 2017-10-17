Police: Cape Girardeau school burglarized

Cape Girardeau police say they are investigating after a school was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

It happened at Cape Christian School in the 1800 block of Perryville Road around 7 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to police.

The principal says items from the school are still missing. The suspect or suspects forced their way into the building, according to police.

School is in session on Tuesday morning.

The principal sent a text to all parents letting them know everything is safe at the school.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.