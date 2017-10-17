Western KY woman accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Western KY woman accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Troopers say a western Kentucky woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase.

According to Kentucky State Police, Trescia Wilkerson, 44, of Cadiz was charged with speeding, reckless driving, first degree fleeing/evading police, failure to/improper signal and improper use of left lane-overtaking vehicle.

A trooper spotted the speeding vehicle on Pennyrile Parkway at the 20 mile marker.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling 108 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

After trying to make a traffic stop, the trooper pursued the speeding vehicle south on the Pennyrile Parkway. The vehicle was still speeding over 100 miles per hour.

After the trooper turned on his patrol car’s lights, the driver still did not stop.

The driver eventually stopped at exit 11, and was taken into custody.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on the scene by Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Hopkinsville Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly