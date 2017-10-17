Hugs for officers: LA girl makes special stop in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hugs for officers: LA girl makes special stop in Paducah

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Paducah Police Department) (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A girl from Hammond, Louisiana is on a mission: she wants to hug a police officer in every state in America.

Rosalyn's mission is simple. She wants to share unity, love, and appreciation to members of law enforcement across the country.

She made it to her 24th state on Monday, October 16.

Rosalyn and her family made a stop at the Paducah Police Department where Rosalyn brightened the day for each officer she hugged.

And she's not slowing down. Her next stop? Texas.

You can follow Rosalyn's journey on her website or on Facebook.

