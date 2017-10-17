Police: Credit card skimmer found on gas pump in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Police are warning residents to check their bank and credit card statements.

This is due to a discovery of a credit card skimmer found on a gas pump at All-In-One at 810 Lake Road on Monday, Oct. 16.

An American Petroleum representative told police other skimmers have been found in the Dyersburg area.

Police say they've not been notified of other skimmers.

The pump at All-In-One may have compromised as early as Tuesday, October 10.

Police say that's when customers reported the pump was not working correctly.