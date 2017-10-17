Police: Credit card skimmer found on gas pump in Dyersburg - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Credit card skimmer found on gas pump in Dyersburg

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -
Dyersburg Police are warning residents to check their bank and credit card statements.
This is due to a discovery of a credit card skimmer found on a gas pump at All-In-One at 810 Lake Road on Monday, Oct. 16. 
An American Petroleum representative told police other skimmers have been found in the Dyersburg area.
Police say they've not been notified of other skimmers. 
The pump at All-In-One may have compromised as early as Tuesday, October 10.
Police say that's when customers reported the pump was not working correctly.

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

