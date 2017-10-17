Dyersburg, TN man facing murder charge in Nashville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dyersburg, TN man facing murder charge in Nashville

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Danny Haskins (Source: Nashville Police Department) Danny Haskins (Source: Nashville Police Department)
(Source: Nashville Police Department) (Source: Nashville Police Department)
(Source: Nashville Police Department) (Source: Nashville Police Department)
(Source: Nashville Police Department) (Source: Nashville Police Department)
Terry Martin (Source: Dyer County Sheriff's Department) Terry Martin (Source: Dyer County Sheriff's Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

A man from Dyersburg, Tennessee is facing charges in connection with a murder at a Nashville, Tennessee gas station.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, Danny Haskins, 57, was taken into  custody after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Investigators received information that Haskins had been seen in the city.

After confirming where he was, the Special Response Team arrested Haskins at a residence on Sellers Drive.

He was charged with criminal homicide from a case in north Nashville earlier this month. 

According to the Nashville Police Department, Haskins, shot and killed Quinton Thornton.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Investigators said the two men appeared to have had an argument near the gas pumps.

As Thornton walked over to Haskins, he was shot in the back.

Haskins reportedly jumped into a car and the car drove off.

The getaway driver, Terry Martin, 20, was arrested in Dyersburg.

He was taken to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center awaiting transport back to Nashville.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly