Dyersburg, TN man facing murder charge in Nashville

A man from Dyersburg, Tennessee is facing charges in connection with a murder at a Nashville, Tennessee gas station.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, Danny Haskins, 57, was taken into custody after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Investigators received information that Haskins had been seen in the city.

After confirming where he was, the Special Response Team arrested Haskins at a residence on Sellers Drive.

He was charged with criminal homicide from a case in north Nashville earlier this month.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Haskins, shot and killed Quinton Thornton.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Investigators said the two men appeared to have had an argument near the gas pumps.

As Thornton walked over to Haskins, he was shot in the back.

Haskins reportedly jumped into a car and the car drove off.

The getaway driver, Terry Martin, 20, was arrested in Dyersburg.

He was taken to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center awaiting transport back to Nashville.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved