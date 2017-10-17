First Alert: Warming trend to begin Tuesday afternoon

There will be a warm up in temperatures Tuesday afternoon, October 17.

Grant Dade said after a chilly start to the day, we should have sunny skies and pleasant temperatures.

During the evening hours, we will have mostly clear skies but cooler temperatures will hit after sunset.

Most areas will see low temperatures tomorrow morning close to 40.

On Wednesday, we may see some patchy fog especially in areas near creeks and river valleys.

Otherwise tomorrow will be sunny with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend may include some rain.

