5 things to know Oct. 17

There's a chill in the air and many people will wake up to some patchy frost this morning. Patchy fog is possible as well. Thanks to lots of sunshine, temperatures will warm up this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Our next chance for rain will be Saturday night into Sunday.

Armed, dangerous escaped inmates: Investigators in Pemiscot County, Missouri are searching for two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Veterans head to Washington, D.C.: A group of veterans from southern Illinois will spend the day in Washington, D.C. as part of an Honor Flight. They'll visit several war memorials in our nation's capital.

BBB Warns of 'pinkwashing:' The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to look out for companies that say they're supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month but in fact, are doing the opposite.

Airport construction could disrupt grave site: There's new concern for the location of a potential new single terminal airport in Kansas City - or at least what's under the location. Officials say slave burial grounds can be found among the 11,000 acres owned by Kansas City International Airport.

