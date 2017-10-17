Veterans from southern IL return from D.C. on Honor Flight - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Veterans from southern IL return from D.C. on Honor Flight

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS) (Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)
(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS) (Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)
(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS) (Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)
(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS) (Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A group of veterans from southern Illinois have returned from Washington, D.C.

The Honor Flight left from the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, Ill. around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

Veterans were given a warm welcome home Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. One veteran, Thomas Levandoski said he couldn't believe so many people came out to support their trip home.

"It's incredible and what's making it really incredible is coming through all these people out here. I've never been through anything like that in my life, it's wonderful. It just makes me feel...like i can't believe it," Levandoski said. "I seen some of my friends from the elks club and i didn't even know they even knew i went and they had big signs over there showing my name and everything."

The group visited the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, and took a tour of the United States Capital. While the veterans enjoyed all parts of the tours, it was the War memorial's that they remember the most. It allowed Father and daughter, Jim and Debbie Word to talk about some memories Jim had from the war. Often time they were not pleasant, and quite emotional.

"Well, we hauled ammo up to the lines at night, 4 of us," said Jim as he chokes down tears. "I was always number 4 driver,  that night they put my best buddy in my spot. I was number one, I lost him." 

He says the memories will always stick with him. The emotions always accompanying them.

After lunch, the group stopped at the memorials to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and the Marine Corp Memorial.

The final stop will be at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before the group headed back to Reagan National Airport to head home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly