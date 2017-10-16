Paducah man arrested following vehicle and foot chase

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested by McCracken County Sheriff's Detectives after a shot chase on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Around 9:15 p.m. detectives were getting gas at Huck’s Olivet Church Road in McCracken County when they saw a man in a hooded sweatshirt exit a vehicle with no registration plates and enter the building.

They said the man exited the business, got into the vehicle and quickly drove away. Two males were seen in vehicle.

After attempting to stop the vehicle on Olivet Church Road, the vehicle fled. The man drove through a yard near the intersection of James Sanders Blvd where he struck a parked vehicle and continued moving.

Detectives said while driving through the yard detectives saw the driver throw something out of the vehicle.

The man later lost control of his vehicle and drove through a wooded area in the 5500 Block of Commerce Drive where the vehicle came to an abrupt stop. Detectives arrived within seconds and detained the passenger of the vehicle. The driver had already ran away on foot into a wooded area.

Paducah Police K-9 Officer Shawn Craven and his K-9 arrived and assisted in tracking the driver.

Jakari Garnett, 26 of Paducah, was found by the K-9 hiding about 200 yards from the vehicle in a wooded area. Garnett was arrested without incident. A check of computer records revealed that Garnett was wanted on an outstanding McCracken County warrant.

Garnett was charged with fleeing or evading the police, first degree, criminal mischief first offense, tampering with physical evidence and no registration plates

Detectives returned to the yard of the residence where Garnett was seen throwing something out of the vehicle and seized Xanax pills. In a wooded area behind the residence where the pills were located. Deputies also found a .357 revolver with the serial number defaced.

The front seat passenger was released. Garnett was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. The investigation is continuing and officials said additional charges are likely.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved