SIU holds 'Start Seeing Pink' events during October

SIU is seeing pink during October.

It's all part of the university's 'Start Seeing Pink' events. The money raised will help students have been directly affected by breast cancer. The Saluki Strength Breast Cancer Scholarship provides $1250 to students.

Events include a murder mystery dinner, a 5K run, a 50/50 drawing and T-shirts sales.

The money raised from the program has increased significantly since its inception four years ago, the first year they gave out one scholarship but were soon able to give out five scholarships and are hoping to give even more scholarships this year.

People can also donate online.

One of last year's scholarship recipients has advice for people dealing with Breast Cancer.

"Even though that these times are really hard, it gets better in the future and its also important to remember that you are never alone," SIU Senior Katelyn said. "There's always other people going though the same thing. Programs like this are important because it helps people realize how prevalent breast cancer is and how many people are affected by it."

They were able to raise around $8,000 last year but are hoping to get over $10,000 this year according to Beth Alongi, the Assistant Director for Marketing for the Student Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.