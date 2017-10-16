More than 30 IL lawmakers not seeking re-election

The roster of Illinois lawmakers not running in 2018 is getting longer. More than 30 members of the Illinois House and Senate have decided to step down early in 2018.

According to Jak Tichenor with the Paul Simon Institute, 30 members is fairly significant change to the general assembly.

About 16 percent of the republicans and democrats from the House and Senate are either resigning or simply not seeking re-election.

Tichenor explained that typically about 12 to 15 lawmakers change out each session in the general assembly.

“A lot of it has been the toxic atmosphere at the state capitol over the last couple of years," Tichenor said. "We had the historic budget impasse of over two years. And for a lot of people it took a lot out of them.”

Tichenor also described how the state lawmakers are like "super aldermen," he said their jobs are not easy. There are constituent services, raising funding and marching in parades are just a few duties he cited that comes with session.

Tichenor believes there will be more resignations as we get closer to the campaign filing deadline, however, he does not believe this is a bad thing because he said it will bring fresh faces, new ideas and viewpoints.

All of the lawmakers in the Southern Illinois area will be seeking re-election.

State Rep Brandon retired citing health reasons, but Natalie Phelps Finnie took his place.

