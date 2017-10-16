I-55 SB lane in Perry Co., MO clear after crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-55 SB lane in Perry Co., MO clear after crash

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Perryville, Missouri police say the southbound left lane of Interstate 55 at the 131 mile marker is clear after a crash shut down the roadway.

Both lanes are now open at the 131 mile marker according to Perryville Police.

This was at the T Road overpass.

No word on if there are any injuries.

Stay with Heartland News for updates to this story.

