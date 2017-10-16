Deadly crash west of Sikeston, MO kills 1

One person was killed in a crash west of Sikeston, Missouri on Monday, Oct. 16.

It happened on U.S. 60 in New Madrid County at 3 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Freightliner driven by Roy D. Colwick, 40, of Sikeston, crashed into the back of a truck driven by Heather Gore, 27, of East Prairie.

Gore's truck went off the side of the road and hit a tree. One of her three passengers was thrown from the truck.

Carylene Gore, 55, of East Prairie, died at the scene of the crash.

Heather Gore and two other passengers, Evelyn Gonzales, 51, of Essex, and a three-year-old child were taken to the hospital for treatment.

