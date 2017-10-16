KY Emergency Management sends more to aid in FL hurricane recovery

More employees have been deployed from Kentucky Emergency Management to aid Florida.

The two employees were sent to help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Junior Lewis is a subject matter expert for disaster recovery centers. He will be assisting in Orlando.

Melinda Hutcheson is a pubic assistance subject matter expert and will assist with public assistance kick-off meeting in Miami and Key West areas.

So far, KYEM has sent an ambulance strike team, a Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) coordinator and an Incident Management Team to aid in recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma.

Additional information about KYEM can be found at www.kyem.ky.gov.

