KY Emergency Management sends more to aid in FL hurricane recovery

KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

More employees have been deployed from Kentucky Emergency Management to aid Florida.

The two employees were sent to help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Junior Lewis is a subject matter expert for disaster recovery centers. He will be assisting in Orlando.

Melinda Hutcheson is a pubic assistance subject matter expert and will assist with public assistance kick-off meeting in Miami and Key West areas.

So far, KYEM has sent an ambulance strike team, a Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) coordinator and an Incident Management Team to aid in recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma.

Additional information about KYEM can be found at www.kyem.ky.gov.

