'Buckle Up Phone Down' day encourages driver safety

Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety want you to practice safe driving.

They are challenging you to buckle up and put your phone down.

"Buckle Up Phone Down Day" is Friday, Oct. 20.

Here is the challenge, when you're ready to head out in your car, put your safety belt on and if you are a driver, put your cell phone down. For an extra bit of safety, turn your phone off if you have to. No texting and no talking unless it is hands free.

The statistic stands at six out of 10 people killed in 2016 Missouri traffic crashes were unbuckled. Since 2014 there has been a 20 percent increase in crashes involving cell phones.

“By buckling up and putting your phone down – even for one day – you will be doing your part to make Missouri’s roads safer," said MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. "Let’s save lives and turn this day into a week, a month, and eventually every trip, every time.”

The simple task of buckling everyone in the vehicle and choosing not to use your phone while driving can help save your life, the lives of your passengers, and occupants of other vehicles.

You can take the challenge athttp://www.modot.org/BuckleUpPhoneDown/.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved