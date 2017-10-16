SIU cheerleaders receive backlash after kneeling during anthem

Joining other national football players, three Southern Illinois University Cheerleaders took a knee during the national anthem at two home games.

According to the cheerleaders, they have received threats on social media.

The university's Department of Public Safety responded with an investigation.

"The university’s Department of Public Safety began an investigation of reported threats to members of the cheerleading squad as soon as the university learned of them. Investigators met individually with students reporting the threats and reviewed a number of social media accounts. The investigation found that none of the members of the squad were the subject of direct threats, and no other credible threats have been identified. The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to monitor social media sites and other outlets to identify and respond to potential threats."

In addition, SIUC Chancellor Carlo Montemagno also released a statement about the protest.

