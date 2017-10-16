Woman injured in crash with railroad utility truck in Mounds, IL

Illinois State Police are investigating following a two-vehicle crash in Mounds, Illinois.

It happened on Monday, Oct. 16 around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Olive Branch Road and West Sycamore.

According to ISP, a green 2001 Chevy Tahoe was going east on Olive Branch Road, on the west side of the railroad crossing in Mounds, Ill. and a white 2015 railroad utility truck was parked behind the road closed signs and barricades on Olive Branch Road at the railroad crossing.

Troopers say the driver of the Tahoe said her brakes failed as she was approaching the road closure, causing her to drive through the barricades and crash into the railroad utility truck.

No one was in the utility truck at the time of the crash.

According to ISP, the driver of the Tahoe, 38-year-old Bathsheba Moore, of Ullin, Ill., was airlifted to an out-of-state-hospital.

She was charged with disobeying a traffic control device, operating uninsured motor vehicle and operating unsafe equipment.

The intersection was already shut down due to construction.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved