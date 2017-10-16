Jackson, MO truck driver killed after abrupt stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO truck driver killed after abrupt stop

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Jackson, Missouri was killed in a crash in Madison County, Mo. on Monday morning, Oct. 16.

An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Samuel Kranawetter.

The report states that Kranawetter, 23, made an abrupt stop on Highway 72 in front of Fredericktown High School. The sudden stop caused aluminum beams he was hauling to shift forward through the front of the trailer and into the rear of the tractor.

Kranawetter was pinned by the beams.

He died at the scene.

