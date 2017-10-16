1 in custody after stabbing in Herrin, IL

A man from Cambria, Illinois is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man.

Officers from the Herrin Police Department noticed some sort of disturbance at a gas station in the 900 block of North Park Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

They found a man with a stab wound. That man was taken to a local hospital then transferred to a different hospital for treatment.

Curtis Holland, 37, was arrested in connection to the crime. He faces a charge of aggravated battery.

