1 in custody after stabbing in Herrin, IL

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

A man from Cambria, Illinois is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man.

Officers from the Herrin Police Department noticed some sort of disturbance at a gas station in the 900 block of North Park Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

They found a man with a stab wound. That man was taken to a local hospital then transferred to a different hospital for treatment.

Curtis Holland, 37, was arrested in connection to the crime. He faces a charge of aggravated battery.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

