Police: 2 wanted after theft at Poplar Bluff Walmart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: 2 wanted after theft at Poplar Bluff Walmart

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Poplar Bluff PD) (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
(Source: Poplar Bluff PD) (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
(Source: Poplar Bluff PD) (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
(Source: Poplar Bluff PD) (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
(Source: Poplar Bluff PD) (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are investigating after items totaling thousands of dollars were taken from a store.

It happened on Saturday, Oct. 14 around 1:20 p.m. at Walmart.

A store employee told police that two men went into the store and picked up a phone case, live bait, a backpack, and seven pre-paid debit cards.

The employee told police the men took the items to the sporting goods register and asked that the cashier put $500 on each card.

Then, one of the men asked the cashier to for a box of ammunition after the items were scanned.

Once the cashier turned around, the other man reached over and pushed the cash button on the register, according to a police report.

The employee said this would have told the register the items were bought.

Police say other man then put a credit or debit card in the machine and acted as if he had bought the items with his card.   

The cashier believed the merchandise was paid for with the man’s card because after the cash button was pressed, the register printed a receipt and showed the items were paid.

The two men left the store with the cards and other items valuing more than $3,600.

If you know the men in the photos, please contact Poplar Bluff Police Detective Daniel Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly