Police: 2 wanted after theft at Poplar Bluff Walmart

Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are investigating after items totaling thousands of dollars were taken from a store.

It happened on Saturday, Oct. 14 around 1:20 p.m. at Walmart.

A store employee told police that two men went into the store and picked up a phone case, live bait, a backpack, and seven pre-paid debit cards.

The employee told police the men took the items to the sporting goods register and asked that the cashier put $500 on each card.

Then, one of the men asked the cashier to for a box of ammunition after the items were scanned.

Once the cashier turned around, the other man reached over and pushed the cash button on the register, according to a police report.

The employee said this would have told the register the items were bought.

Police say other man then put a credit or debit card in the machine and acted as if he had bought the items with his card.

The cashier believed the merchandise was paid for with the man’s card because after the cash button was pressed, the register printed a receipt and showed the items were paid.

The two men left the store with the cards and other items valuing more than $3,600.

If you know the men in the photos, please contact Poplar Bluff Police Detective Daniel Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

