Dyersburg police investigate shooting

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

Dyersburg, Tennessee police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to police, it happened before 11 p.m. between Forrest and Upper Finley Road.

An officer was patrolling the area at the time and heard around six gunshots.

Officers were told a man was being treated at an area hospital.

The 30-year-old man had wounds to both legs. Police say he refused to give any details about the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police Criminal Investigations Division at (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

