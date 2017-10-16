Dyersburg police investigate shooting

Dyersburg, Tennessee police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to police, it happened before 11 p.m. between Forrest and Upper Finley Road.

An officer was patrolling the area at the time and heard around six gunshots.

Officers were told a man was being treated at an area hospital.

The 30-year-old man had wounds to both legs. Police say he refused to give any details about the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police Criminal Investigations Division at (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.

