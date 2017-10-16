First Alert: Cool evening expected

Meteorologist Grant Dade says it finally feels like fall!

After a chilly - and on some places a frosty start - temperatures have warmed into the middle and upper 60s under lots of sunshine.

This is slightly below average for this time of the year.

Grant says temperatures this evening will fall rapidly after sunset.

By morning we will see patchy frost with lows in the middle and upper 30s.

