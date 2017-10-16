CA becomes first state to mandate pet stores to only sell rescue animals

In what's been called a groundbreaking law, California becomes the first state to require pet stores to sell only rescue animals.

Beginning January 1, 2019, stores will only be allowed to sell dogs, cats, and rabbits that are considered rescue animals.

The law is designed to help stop the sale of "mill-bred" animals and to cut down on the abuse seen at so-called puppy mills and kitten factories.

Lawmakers also hope the increased sale of rescue animals will help lessen the strain on animal shelters.

According to the bill's sponsor, California taxpayers spend $250 million every year to house and euthanize shelter animals.

