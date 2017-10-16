5 things to know Oct. 16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Oct. 16

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Good morning! It's Monday, October 16, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

It's a chilly start to the work week. Some parts of the Heartland may actually dip into the 30s before the sun comes up. Isolated patchy frost is possible in some spots. Temperatures will be below average, but there will be plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We'll experience a warmup as the week goes on.

Making Headlines

Escaped inmates in Pemiscot Co., MO: Investigators in Pemiscot County, Missouri are searching for two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center. One of the escapees is a man accused of murder.

Armed and dangerous man on the run in Fulton Co., KY: Deputies in Fulton County, Kentucky are looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after reportedly shooting at two men after an argument.

Deadly explosion on LA oil rig: Officials said five people are in critical condition, and two others are being treated at an area hospital after an explosion on an oil rig near Kenner, Louisiana. One person is still missing.

California fire victims begin to return home: With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.?

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

