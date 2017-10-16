5 things to know Oct. 16

Good morning! It's Monday, October 16, 2017.

It's a chilly start to the work week. Some parts of the Heartland may actually dip into the 30s before the sun comes up. Isolated patchy frost is possible in some spots. Temperatures will be below average, but there will be plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We'll experience a warmup as the week goes on.

Escaped inmates in Pemiscot Co., MO: Investigators in Pemiscot County, Missouri are searching for two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center. One of the escapees is a man accused of murder.

Armed and dangerous man on the run in Fulton Co., KY: Deputies in Fulton County, Kentucky are looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after reportedly shooting at two men after an argument.

Deadly explosion on LA oil rig: Officials said five people are in critical condition, and two others are being treated at an area hospital after an explosion on an oil rig near Kenner, Louisiana. One person is still missing.

California fire victims begin to return home: With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.?

