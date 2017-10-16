WANTED: Paducah man wanted for shooting in Hickman, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: Paducah man wanted for shooting in Hickman, KY

Jeremy Kinney (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Kinney (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies in Fulton County, Kentucky are looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after reportedly shooting at two men after an argument.

According to David Thomas with the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, Rodrickie Kinney and Seth Nolan told investigators that Jeremy Kinney had fired shots at them.

It happened around noon on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Hickman, Ky.

Rodrickie Kinney told investigators that he and Jeremy Kinney were arguing and were about to fight when Jeremy said he wasn't going to fight. He said he was going to kill Rodrickie.

Thomas said that's when Rodrickie and Nolan got into a vehicle to leave. They said Jeremy Kinney fired three shots at the car.

Investigators spotted Jeremy Kinney in the back of a vehicle. As officers approached, Jeremy Kinney ran from the car. Officers were not able to locate him after a lengthy search.

Jeremy Kinney, 30, is wanted on charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, and terroristic threatening.

His brother, Jerrelle Kinney, escaped custody after sentencing in Fulton County Circuit Court on Oct. 12. Jerrelle Kinney was arrested in Union City, Tennessee on Oct. 13.

