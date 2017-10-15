Mo. man seriously injured in motorcycle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A De Soto, Missouri man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The crash happened on U.S. 61 just South of the Ste. Genevieve-Jefferson County line around 6:08 p.m.

According the Missouri Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Gary Pinson was northbound on U.S. 61 when, for an unknown reason, he drove a motorcycle off the right side of the road.

The force of the crash caused the Harley Davidson to flip.

Pinson was flown by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with reported serious injuries.

Troopers report Pinson was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle was reportedly towed from the crash scene with moderate damage.

