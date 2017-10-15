Reptile, Amphibian Photography Workshop at Giant City State Park

Photographer and reptile and amphibian enthusiast Jeremy Schumacher will host a session on how to get the most out of photographing our scaly and slippery friends.

The session will take place at Giant City State Park on Saturday, October 28th, from 1-2 pm.

Registration is free, but required.

