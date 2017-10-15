SIU to host annual Cybersecurity Day Oct. 21

A workshop next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will focus on improving cyber defense skills.

The School of Information Systems and Applied Technologies is hosting the fifth annual “SIU Cybersecurity Day 2017”on October 21. The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is directed toward high school and community college students, but the public is also invited. The event is free, but registration is requested for lunch consideration.

The workshops, primarily student-produced and led, feature topics that include beginning and advanced Linux and Windows operating systems, firewall basics, Google hacking queries and Wireshark for network analysis. The Security Dawgs cyber defense team and registered student organization will provide hands on instruction and demonstrations of tools and skills, and there will be an afternoon mock mini-cyber defense competition.

"The workshop will be beneficial to participants regardless of whether they have any previous cybersecurity experience", said, Tom Imboden, associate professor in ISAT. "This year we focus on providing hands-on, instructional workshops on a variety of topics in preparation for our attendees’ participation in our mock defense competition,” he said. “Whether you are a high school or college student, or even a community member interested in learning more about security, there should be something of interest for everyone at our event."

Daryl R. Hancock, a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran and retired captain, is the keynote speaker. He will present “Cybersecurity & Education – An Imperative for National Security.”

Hancock’s career includes being the first director of intelligence for the Navy’s Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber command, responsible for identifying and defending against cyberspace threats to the Navy’s networks. He was also with NATO as the U.S. senior national representative, principal intelligence adviser to the commander, and team leader for a NATO advisory team to the Tunisian military. He is now executive director for online programs at McKendree University’s Kentucky campuses and Center at Scott Air Force Base.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved