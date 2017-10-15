Woman finds surprise with balloon that traveled more than 400 miles

On Saturday, Oct. 14 Kelli Seals was traveling with her mom near Delta, Missouri when she saw a balloon on the side of the road.

This was no ordinary balloon though.

Seals alerted her mother to pull over so she could retrieve the balloon that laid in a little drainage ditch along Cape Girardeau County Road 256.

Seals saw that the balloon was a Dallas Cowboy's balloon which she felt it called out to her since they were fans as well.

"We are Dallas Cowboy fans so we were like, 'Oh we'll just pick up this Dallas Cowboy balloon up' (chuckles) and whenever we saw the pictures, I immediately had to contact his family," Seals added.

The pictures attached to the balloons are of Charles Wooten Jr., 39, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

A note was also attached to the balloons with the pictures. It said...

"R.I.P. Charlie Woot. Happy Anniversary. 10.9 2017. Please let me know if found."

The email of Wooten's fiancée was written on the bottom of the note as well.

Guaneka Williams, fiancée to Wooten, said they had a life celebration to remember Wooten on October 9 just six days ago. They released the balloons in memory of him.

Williams said Wooten had diabetes which led to other internal health issues. While he was driving, his heart stopped. He was found unresponsive in his car and was declared dead on October 9, 2015.

Williams added that Wooten always made people smile, made them happy and made friends easily.

"He's still finding a way in making friends," Williams said. "He is still making people smile even after passing."

After Seals found the balloons, she contacted the family right away.

"I feel like we definitely are lifetime friends now," Seals added. "We are connected with his best friend, his sister and his fiancée. I feel like they'll probably be in my life forever now."

When Seals decided to meet with KFVS, she decided to get a new set a balloons at Party City so Wooten can have another adventure.

"I told her (the Party City employee) the situation with us finding his balloon release and they decided to donate the balloons," Seals said. "So a big thank you to Party City."

When we drove back to the location, Seals found more balloons and another picture of Wooten tied to it.

"I think we were chosen to find it," Seals said. "I think it's been a real blessing for us to be able to experience this and be able to release him back for somebody else to find."

And that is exactly what they did. Seals and her family tied together the new balloons and his pictures and let them go.

"Now maybe he can make someone else smile," Williams added.

"It's amazing!" Seals said. "Just to hear how I've impacted so many of his friends and families lives just by sharing this and being able to release him again, it's just awesome. It's one of the best feelings I've ever had."

Seals hopes it travels far away and is found again so Wooten can make more people smile.

"I think it means the world to them and I am just honored to be able to send him back for another journey across the United States," Seals said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.