3 injured in head on crash in Union Co., IL

A crash on Illinois Route 3 at Shawnee High School left three injured on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The crash happened at 7:21 a.m. in Union County, Illinois.

Officers with the Illinois State Police said a Ford passenger car was driven by Melissa O'Daniel, 45, of Anna, while a Ford pickup truck was driven by Richard Schaefer, 73 of Wolf Lake. Schaefer had one passenger.

O’Daniel’s vehicle was traveling north on Illinois Route 3 approaching Shawnee High School, when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane.

Schaefer was headed south on the roadway when it was struck head on by O’Daniel’s vehicle.

Union County Ambulance transported O’Daniel, Schaefer and Schaefer’s passenger to an area medical center for treatment of injuries.

