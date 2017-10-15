First Alert: Look forward to a cooler Sunday

Early in the day rain will pick up with a cold front to our west. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

By lunchtime, showers and storms will taper off. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows over the next few days near 40.



Tonight is expected to be mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 40s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

