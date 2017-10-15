Kansas man arrested in McCracken Co., KY home invasion shooting

McCracken County Sheriff's detectives have made an arrest in the October 15 home invasion shooting.

Forrest S. Spencer, 20, was arrested on Thursday, October 19, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Spencer was interviewed by detectives and admitted that he did break into several homes in the Magruder Road over the past weekend.

He also stated that he shot a lady in her home 3 times.

Spencer also admitted to shooting into several other homes in the area during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 15.

According to McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden, deputies responded to the Magruder Road area of Kevil Kentucky just after 6:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report that a woman had been shot.

Hayden said investigators responded to the area multiple times in the hours before the shooting after people reported hearing gunfire.

The first call came during the evening on Saturday, Oct. 14. Deputies responded to the area but did not find anything.

Deputies say they then responded to a specific address on Magruder Road around 1 a.m. after a woman called and said someone shot into her house as she was sitting in her living room. Deputies say they did not find anyone in the area, but collected several items of evidence from the home.

At around 6:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a home in the 9000 block of Michelle Court in Kevil where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told officers she woke up to find a black man with dreadlocks inside her home. She said the man asked her for Tylenol and went into her bathroom.

The man allegedly shot the woman as she tried to walk him outside her home.

Spencer moved to the Kevil area about 4 months ago from the state of Kansas.

When asked why he committed his offenses, Spencer said that he had been hearing voices.

He said his motive for doing so was because he was angry that he was not famous.

Spencer is being charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department received assistance from the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab, Kentucky State Police Intelligence Center, the Paducah Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department Crime Scene Unit (sketch artist), the United States Marshals and other area agencies.

