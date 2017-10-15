Poplar Bluff community mourns loss of 3 teens killed in crash

Three teenagers from Poplar Bluff, Missouri were killed in a car crash on Saturday, October 14.

It happened on Route W about a mile north of Poplar Bluff around 10 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Linda Schulz, 16, was driving when her car crossed the center line, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

Schulz died at the scene.

Two of her passengers, Camille McCain, 16, and Cody Logan, 14, both died as a result of the crash. A third passenger, Martez Janis, 14, was taken to a Memphis hospital by helicopter.

Poplar Bluff Athletic Director Kent Keith said the teenagers were student-athletes at Poplar Bluff.

"The community of Poplar Bluff suffered a terrible loss and tragedy this weekend," Keith said. "Our thoughts and prayers should be with the families, friends, and students of the high school."

Now, the school and the community are coming together to mourn the loss.

"A lot of us were upset and heartbroken so we decided to acknowledge what had happened because it can't go without acknowledgment," said Student Council President Jayla Matlock.

They set up a prayer vigil on Sunday where hundreds gathered to mourn and celebrate the three teens.

They also set up a memorial outside the school for people to drop off balloons, flowers and other tokens of remembrance.

Poplar Bluff Sophomore Jaydon Thomas made a memoriam video remembering the three teens:

Funeral arrangements

Linda Schulz' visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at Fowler-Sullivan Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 in the funeral home chapel. She will be buried at Ash Hill Cemetery.

Camille McCain's visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Moore Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 in the Moore Funeral Service Chapel. She will be buried at Poplar Bluff City Cemetery.

Cody Logan's visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at Moore Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held immediately after the visitation at 4 p.m. in the Moore Funeral Service Chapel.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved