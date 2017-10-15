Poplar Bluff community mourns loss of 3 teens killed in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff community mourns loss of 3 teens killed in crash

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Linda Schulz (Source: Poplar Bluff School District) Linda Schulz (Source: Poplar Bluff School District)
Camille McCain (Source: Poplar Bluff School District) Camille McCain (Source: Poplar Bluff School District)
Cody Logan (Source: Poplar Bluff School District) Cody Logan (Source: Poplar Bluff School District)
(Source: Brian Monaghan) (Source: Brian Monaghan)
Prayer vigil held on Sunday night at Mules Stadium. (Source: Tim Krakowiak/Poplar Bluff R-I School District) Prayer vigil held on Sunday night at Mules Stadium. (Source: Tim Krakowiak/Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Three teenagers from Poplar Bluff, Missouri were killed in a car crash on Saturday, October 14.

It happened on Route W about a mile north of Poplar Bluff around 10 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Linda Schulz, 16, was driving when her car crossed the center line, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

Schulz died at the scene.

Two of her passengers, Camille McCain, 16, and Cody Logan, 14, both died as a result of the crash. A third passenger, Martez Janis, 14, was taken to a Memphis hospital by helicopter.

Poplar Bluff Athletic Director Kent Keith said the teenagers were student-athletes at Poplar Bluff.

"The community of Poplar Bluff suffered a terrible loss and tragedy this weekend," Keith said. "Our thoughts and prayers should be with the families, friends, and students of the high school."

Now, the school and the community are coming together to mourn the loss. 

"A lot of us were upset and heartbroken so we decided to acknowledge what had happened because it can't go without acknowledgment," said Student Council President Jayla Matlock. 

They set up a prayer vigil on Sunday where hundreds gathered to mourn and celebrate the three teens.

They also set up a memorial outside the school for people to drop off balloons, flowers and other tokens of remembrance.

Poplar Bluff Sophomore Jaydon Thomas made a memoriam video remembering the three teens:

Funeral arrangements

Linda Schulz' visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at Fowler-Sullivan Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 in the funeral home chapel. She will be buried at Ash Hill Cemetery.

Camille McCain's visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Moore Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 in the Moore Funeral Service Chapel. She will be buried at Poplar Bluff City Cemetery.

Cody Logan's visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at Moore Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held immediately after the visitation at 4 p.m. in the Moore Funeral Service Chapel.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly